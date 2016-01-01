Retail & Leisure International
The World’s Only Global Retail & Leisure Magazine
Events
RLI is also the organiser of highly successful events RLI Connect Global, the world’s only global deal-making event and the highly coveted and prestigious Global RLI Awards, now in its twelfth year. 2016 also saw the launch of RLI Connect MENA following the phenomenal success of our event in Dubai in 2015.
News
Cover Story
Features
Profiles
Design Profile
When reflecting on the past 12 months, Webb said that he finds Benoy “refreshing, positive…
Industry Profile
Built on a specialisation in retail delivery and tenant coordination, Vindico provides retail delievery services…
Leisure Profile
Always on the lookout for new ways to play, gather and compete, the originators of wall-to-wall aerial action Sky Zone has…
Mixed-Use Profile
Located in the heart of the international district of Muscat, the Water-front is set to become a thriving hub…
Shopping Centre
Profile
This issues shopping centre profiles: the inspired by nature Cityland Mall & the spectacular, comtemporary, cultured, Mall of Switzerland…
Outlet Centre
Profile
Part of the Liebrecht & wooD Group, FASHION HOUSE Group is a leading player in the European outlet sector…
Technology
Profile
Picture this – a family out shopping on a busy Saturday afternoon in one of the largest and busiest shopping centres in the UK…
Urban Regeneration Profile
Envisioned as a city centre, Jumeirah Central will be home to the city’s most sought-after real estate and will further enhance Dubai’s reputation as…
Reviews
Developer Review
Independent pan-European real estate investment manager Ærium is currently developing…
Fit-Out Review
A one-of-a-kind company in its field, Dynamic Resources grows from strength to strength…
Advertising
The opportunities for advertising on this site vary widely. However, in many cases these are linked with coverage given in Retail & Leisure International magazine. RLI’s aim is to ensure that advertisers are offered the highest possible standard of advertising and marketing solutions, backed up by our guarantee of a bespoke support service.
RLI enjoys a superb relationship with its readership allowing us to develop a targeted advertising campaign, tailored to your company. We have successfully helped many companies with their advertising campaigns and can offer a range of creative solutions, including editorial sponsorship, cover stories, inserts and bound-in inserts. Ultimately, we aim to establish a long-term, rewarding relationship with our advertisers, ensuring they are made an integral part of Retail & Leisure International.