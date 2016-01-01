Retail & Leisure International

‘Retail & Leisure International’ is the World’s only Global Retail & Leisure magazine and has become the voice of the global retail and leisure sectors worldwide. It is an international publication that provides well-written analyses on an extensive variety of topics, together with informative in-depth articles and profiles on the industry’s leading operators. Circulated monthly to 20,000 individually named CEO’s, Directors and key decision-makers internationally, the magazine is dedicated to the retail and leisure market, incorporating global news, specialist features, profiles and regular sections all combined to offer the reader a valuable insight into the impact of retail and leisure development on the industry as a whole. It is the chosen Media Partner for all major Retail Real Estate Industry Events globally.

RLI is also the organiser of highly successful events RLI Connect Global, the world’s only global deal-making event and the highly coveted and prestigious Global RLI Awards, now in its twelfth year. 2016 also saw the launch of RLI Connect MENA following the phenomenal success of our event in Dubai in 2015.

The opportunities for advertising on this site vary widely. However, in many cases these are linked with coverage given in Retail & Leisure International magazine. RLI’s aim is to ensure that advertisers are offered the highest possible standard of advertising and marketing solutions, backed up by our guarantee of a bespoke support service.

RLI enjoys a superb relationship with its readership allowing us to develop a targeted advertising campaign, tailored to your company. We have successfully helped many companies with their advertising campaigns and can offer a range of creative solutions, including editorial sponsorship, cover stories, inserts and bound-in inserts. Ultimately, we aim to establish a long-term, rewarding relationship with our advertisers, ensuring they are made an integral part of Retail & Leisure International.

